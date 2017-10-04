Amerco (UHAL) Shares Bought by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Amerco comprises 9.7% of Newtyn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Amerco worth $57,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerco by 4,120.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,401,000 after buying an additional 290,444 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amerco by 162.2% during the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,804,000 after acquiring an additional 166,832 shares during the last quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amerco during the second quarter worth $21,964,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerco by 32.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,930,000 after acquiring an additional 57,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Amerco during the second quarter worth $11,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Amerco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Amerco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of Amerco (NASDAQ UHAL) traded down 1.575% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.225. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,728 shares. Amerco has a 12 month low of $307.80 and a 12 month high of $398.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.796 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.15 and a 200-day moving average of $368.75.

Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($0.02). Amerco had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $957.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amerco will post $20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerco Profile

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites.

