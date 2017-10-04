Amedisys Inc (AMED) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Amedisys (NASDAQ AMED) opened at 54.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $65.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.60 per share, with a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Amedisys by 2.3% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company’s segments are Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care and Other. The Company is a provider of home health, hospice and personal care services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 327 Medicare-certified home healthcare centers, 79 Medicare-certified hospice care centers and 14 personal-care care centers in 34 states within the United States and the District of Columbia.

