Amdocs Limited (DOX) Stake Held by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. held its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs Limited were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. FMR LLC increased its position in Amdocs Limited by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,342,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited by 1,661.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,715,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221,139 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,759,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,250,000 after purchasing an additional 599,865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,685,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,057,000 after purchasing an additional 266,473 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amdocs Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs Limited from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Amdocs Limited in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Amdocs Limited in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amdocs Limited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.03. 109,451 shares of the stock were exchanged. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.91 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Amdocs Limited had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Amdocs Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Amdocs Limited Company Profile

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

