Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,261,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 523,550 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 964,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,736,000 after purchasing an additional 247,634 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 872,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 448,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/ambac-financial-group-inc-ambc-shares-bought-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ AMBC) opened at 17.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The stock’s market capitalization is $800.04 million. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $172.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.75 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. Ambac Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Financial Guarantee and Financial Services. The Financial Guarantee segment provides financial guarantees, including insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international obligations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.