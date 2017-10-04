Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,813,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,023,000 after purchasing an additional 157,652 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,675,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $277,549,000 after buying an additional 598,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,461,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,428,000 after buying an additional 600,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,028,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,691,000 after buying an additional 183,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,188,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $95.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.23.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $2,404,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,110,851 shares in the company, valued at $169,163,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 212,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,544,745 in the last ninety days. 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE EPAM) opened at 89.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post $3.30 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

