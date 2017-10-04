Amalgamated Bank Acquires 6,628 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4,165.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,924,000 after buying an additional 11,608,158 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,926,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,607,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,293,000 after buying an additional 863,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,808,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,352,000 after buying an additional 822,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,508,000 after buying an additional 777,681 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) opened at 17.61 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 200.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.31. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 800.10%.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $30,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,425.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Wirth sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,993.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,024 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Mizuho raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through five segments: Pennsylvania Suburbs, Philadelphia Central Business District (CBD), Metropolitan Washington, DC, Austin, Texas, and Other. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs.

