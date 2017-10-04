AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) were up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 1,036,316 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 841,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

The stock’s market cap is $672.24 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.18. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Krop sold 4,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $98,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $220,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.

