AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/amag-pharmaceuticals-inc-amag-stake-increased-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) opened at 19.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $672.24 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $158.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.83 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.38) EPS for the current year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Julie Krop sold 4,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $98,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.