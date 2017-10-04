Altisource Residential Corporation (RESI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Altisource Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Residential Corporation is engaged in the acquisition and ownership of single-family rental assets. Altisource Residential Corporation is based in Frederiksted, U.S. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Altisource Residential Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Residential Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of Altisource Residential Corporation (RESI) traded down 0.27% on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. 5,760 shares of the stock traded hands. Altisource Residential Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. The firm’s market capitalization is $592.28 million.

Altisource Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.30). Altisource Residential Corporation had a negative net margin of 378.17% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altisource Residential Corporation will post ($2.07) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Altisource Residential Corporation by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Residential Corporation by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Residential Corporation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 37,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Residential Corporation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Residential Corporation by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 91,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Residential Corporation Company Profile

Altisource Residential Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-family rental (SFR) properties throughout the United States. The Company conducts its activities through its subsidiary, Altisource Residential, L.P., and its subsidiaries.

