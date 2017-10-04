Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,046.7% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stake Lowered by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/alphabet-inc-goog-stake-lowered-by-diamond-hill-capital-management-inc.html.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) opened at 957.79 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $727.54 and a 12-month high of $988.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $928.78 and a 200 day moving average of $917.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $26.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 184 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $932.38, for a total value of $171,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.26, for a total value of $36,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,790.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,694 shares of company stock worth $36,108,204. 13.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,080.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,034.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.