Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Holdings Increased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CGOV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 1,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 184 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $932.38, for a total value of $171,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 13,556 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.15, for a total value of $12,500,665.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,692.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,694 shares of company stock worth $36,108,204. 13.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) traded down 0.34% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $954.56. The stock had a trading volume of 446,615 shares. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $727.54 and a 52 week high of $988.25. The company has a market capitalization of $661.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $928.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $917.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $26.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.61 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,180.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $995.83 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,034.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

