Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) President Barry E. Greene Sells 85,316 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) President Barry E. Greene sold 85,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $10,664,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ ALNY) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.16. 626,693 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market cap is $11.02 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $125.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.53% and a negative net margin of 670.81%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($5.20) EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital set a $110.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $90.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

