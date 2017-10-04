Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Stake Lessened by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,279 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,630,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,164,000 after buying an additional 448,541 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings by 751.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 49,930 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings by 15.9% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 3,682,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after buying an additional 504,518 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings by 50.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 483,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after buying an additional 162,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings by 27.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) opened at 36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.03 million. Allison Transmission Holdings had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post $2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allison Transmission Holdings news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $258,430.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,609.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Graziosi sold 39,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,798.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,688,998.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,703 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Allison Transmission Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a report on Friday, July 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Allison Transmission Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Allison Transmission Holdings Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

