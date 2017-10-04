Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the manufacturing of fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. military vehicles and hybrid-propulsion systems for transit buses. The Company’s products are used in a variety of applications including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment and military vehicles. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Allison Transmission Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Allison Transmission Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allison Transmission Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE ALSN) traded up 1.104% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.095. 559,102 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.065 and a beta of 1.20. Allison Transmission Holdings has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.03 million. Allison Transmission Holdings had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David S. Graziosi sold 10,736 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $428,473.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,922.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $258,430.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,609.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 20,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 111,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

About Allison Transmission Holdings

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

