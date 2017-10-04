Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Taubman Centers worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 5,443.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,407,000 after buying an additional 6,297,632 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth about $14,422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,935,000 after acquiring an additional 202,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 184.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 164,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison International Realty Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 12.5% during the first quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 1,449,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,718,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE TCO) opened at 49.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 110.46% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $154.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post $1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is currently 193.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCO. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Taubman Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Myron E. Ullman III acquired 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.90 per share, with a total value of $701,292.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,157.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership or TRG) is majority-owned partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

