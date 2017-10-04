Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.36 Million Position in Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (PNK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNK) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.38% of Pinnacle Entertainment worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,297,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,892,000 after purchasing an additional 220,368 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,143,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,125,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,653,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 941,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 469.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after buying an additional 1,222,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after buying an additional 509,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Entertainment news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,994.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 828,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,393.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (PNK) opened at 21.77 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pinnacle Entertainment had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $653.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($8.04) earnings per share. Pinnacle Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc is an owner, operator and developer of casinos and related hospitality and entertainment businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Midwest, South and West. The Company’s Midwest segment includes Ameristar Council Bluffs, Ameristar East Chicago, Ameristar Kansas City, Ameristar St.

