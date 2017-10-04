Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of American Capital Agency Corp. worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. by 24.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) opened at 21.74 on Wednesday. American Capital Agency Corp. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $22.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00.

American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.44 million. American Capital Agency Corp. had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 161.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Capital Agency Corp. will post $2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered American Capital Agency Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Capital Agency Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.25 target price on shares of American Capital Agency Corp. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of American Capital Agency Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

American Capital Agency Corp. Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

