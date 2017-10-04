Allergan PLC. (AGN) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan PLC. were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron LP purchased a new stake in Allergan PLC. during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Allergan PLC. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Allergan PLC. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,584,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Allergan PLC. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,995,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Allergan PLC. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Allergan PLC. (AGN) opened at 209.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.15. Allergan PLC. has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $256.80.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Allergan PLC. had a net margin of 79.17% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Allergan PLC.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allergan PLC. will post $16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Allergan PLC.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Allergan PLC. announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Allergan PLC. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Allergan PLC. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $284.00 price objective on Allergan PLC. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan PLC. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.84.

Allergan PLC. Company Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

