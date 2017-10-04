Allergan PLC. (AGN) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Allergan PLC. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Allergan PLC. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $284.00 target price on Allergan PLC. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Allergan PLC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.84.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) opened at 209.80 on Monday. Allergan PLC. has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $256.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.20 and a 200-day moving average of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.07. Allergan PLC. had a net margin of 79.17% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allergan PLC. will post $16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allergan PLC. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Allergan PLC. by 3,327.3% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Allergan PLC. during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 2.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 334.8% during the second quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allergan PLC. Company Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

