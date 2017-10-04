Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kayak Investment Partners LLC held its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Limited comprises 10.7% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited were worth $21,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 147.4% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 9.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 81.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Alibaba Group Holding Limited from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America Corporation boosted their target price on Alibaba Group Holding Limited from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a research note on Tuesday. Vetr cut Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.42 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE BABA) traded up 0.484% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.425. 5,958,494 shares of the company were exchanged. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $86.01 and a 12 month high of $180.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.550 and a beta of 2.60.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post $4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

