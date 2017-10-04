Alcoa Corp (AA) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Bank of America Corporation

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $50.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America Corporation’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ING Group raised Alcoa Corp to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Alcoa Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 target price on shares of Alcoa Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa Corp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Alcoa Corp in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) traded up 1.01% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,461 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.52. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Alcoa Corp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post $2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Corp in the first quarter worth $499,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa Corp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alcoa Corp by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa Corp by 768.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa Corp during the 1st quarter valued at $775,000.

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

