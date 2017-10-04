Air Liquide SA (NASDAQ:AIQUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get Air Liquide SA alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Air Liquide SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Air Liquide SA (NASDAQ AIQUY) opened at 27.08 on Monday. Air Liquide SA has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $27.53.

WARNING: “Air Liquide SA (AIQUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/air-liquide-sa-aiquy-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Air Liquide SA by 11.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,073,000 after buying an additional 105,430 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Liquide SA by 104.8% in the second quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 71,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Liquide SA in the second quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Liquide SA by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Air Liquide SA Company Profile

L’Air Liquide SA (Air Liquide) is engaged in providing gases, technologies and services for industry and health with a presence in over 80 countries. The Company’s segments include Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The operational management of the Gas & Services activity is organized into four geographic regions: Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Liquide SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Liquide SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.