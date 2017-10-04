Air Liquide (AIQUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Air Liquide (OTC:AIQUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Air Liquide (OTC:AIQUY) opened at 27.09 on Tuesday. Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $27.53.

Air Liquide Company Profile

L’Air Liquide SA (Air Liquide) is a France-based company engaged in providing gases, technologies and services for industry and health with a presence in over 80 countries. The Company’s segments include Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The operational management of the Gas & Services activity is organized into four geographic regions: Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

