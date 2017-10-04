Air Lease Corporation (AL) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $80.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a top pick rating on the stock. Air Lease Corporation traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 544,112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Air Lease Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Air Lease Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen and Company upped their target price on Air Lease Corporation from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Lease Corporation from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

In other news, EVP Jie Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $300,362.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,079.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $1,342,363. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in Air Lease Corporation by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Air Lease Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Air Lease Corporation by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Air Lease Corporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $380.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.14 million. Air Lease Corporation had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 25.64%. Air Lease Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post $3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Air Lease Corporation’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Air Lease Corporation Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

