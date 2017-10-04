AHL Partners LLP Purchases 93,375 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

AHL Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 93,375 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Franklin Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,847 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE BEN) traded down 0.078% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.735. The company had a trading volume of 194,901 shares. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.557 and a beta of 1.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.09.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

