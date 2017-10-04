AHL Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

AHL Partners LLP raised its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 171.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 176,631 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP owned about 0.29% of Wolverine World Wide worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $202,000. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE WWW) traded up 0.24% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 46,609 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.98. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.78 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post $1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, and Chaco footwear; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses.

