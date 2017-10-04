AGF Management Limited to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (AGF)

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2017 EPS estimates for AGF Management Limited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

