AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) vs. Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Critical Analysis

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: MITT) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Starwood Property Trust pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Starwood Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $119.69 million 4.51 $89.88 million $3.23 6.00 Starwood Property Trust $546.16 million 10.30 $456.67 million $1.76 12.31

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Starwood Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 Starwood Property Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential downside of 6.31%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.75%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 85.21% 11.97% 2.12% Starwood Property Trust 55.89% 11.39% 0.69%

Volatility & Risk

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets, which the Company refers to as its target assets. It also focuses on investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as The Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (collectively, GSEs), or any agency of the United States Government, such as The Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively Agency RMBS), and other real estate-related securities and financial assets, including Non-Agency RMBS, asset backed securities (ABS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and loans.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through three business segments: Real estate lending (the Lending Segment), which engages primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments; Real estate investing and servicing (the Investing and Servicing Segment), which includes a servicing business in the United States that manages and works out problem assets; an investment business that selectively acquires and manages unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade rated CMBS, and a mortgage loan business, and Real estate property (the Property Segment), which engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties.

