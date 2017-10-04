Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Position Lowered by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,304 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Aflac were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Aflac by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 128,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 90,741 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Aflac by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,186,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,477 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Aflac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

In other news, President Kriss Cloninger III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 253,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,524,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $50,523.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,346.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,899 shares of company stock worth $2,662,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE AFL) opened at 82.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $84.51.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.98%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post $6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

