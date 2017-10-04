Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Position Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 289,885 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.04% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $190,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,574,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,505,000 after acquiring an additional 270,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,932,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,494,000 after acquiring an additional 573,066 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 176,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMG. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.88.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE AMG) opened at 192.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.38 and its 200 day moving average is $168.57. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.48 and a 52 week high of $193.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post $14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

