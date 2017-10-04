Aetna Inc. (AET) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Aetna by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 557,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,692,000 after acquiring an additional 116,280 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Aetna in the second quarter worth $2,269,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Aetna in the second quarter worth $10,567,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aetna by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,483,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aetna Inc. (NYSE AET) opened at 163.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.43. Aetna Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $164.52. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.08. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aetna Inc. will post $9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Aetna’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Aetna in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target (up from $157.00) on shares of Aetna in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Aetna from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Aetna from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

In other Aetna news, EVP Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 10,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,734.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karen S. Lynch sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $2,472,527.61. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,404,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

