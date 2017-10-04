Aegon NV (AEG) Initiates Stock Repurchase Plan

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program, which permits the company to buyback 51,860,000 shares on Thursday, September 28th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aegon NV (NYSE AEG) opened at 5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. Aegon NV has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.06.

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Aegon NV had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aegon NV will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.1522 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Aegon NV’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. Aegon NV’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Aegon NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Aegon NV from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Societe Generale downgraded Aegon NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Aegon NV in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aegon NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

About Aegon NV

Aegon N.V. (Aegon) is an international life insurance, pensions and asset management company. The Company’s segments include the Americas, which includes the United States, Mexico and Brazil; the Netherlands; the United Kingdom; Central & Eastern Europe; Spain & Portugal; Asia, and Aegon Asset Management.

