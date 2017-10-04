Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 188 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSE:EWJ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,630,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,966 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,355,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,031,000 after purchasing an additional 411,036 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,954,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,911,000 after purchasing an additional 463,471 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,221,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,544,000 after purchasing an additional 285,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,532.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,177,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) opened at 56.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $56.05.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

