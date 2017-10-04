Advisor Group Inc. Has $722,000 Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,704 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in New Residential Investment Corp. by 32.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. during the first quarter worth $186,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. during the first quarter worth $187,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. by 36.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 199,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. during the first quarter worth $725,000. 48.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) opened at 16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.40 million. New Residential Investment Corp. had a net margin of 55.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. New Residential Investment Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Vetr raised New Residential Investment Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.72 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised New Residential Investment Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $17.00 price objective on New Residential Investment Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

New Residential Investment Corp. Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate.

