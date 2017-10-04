Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NASDAQ:ADSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

Get Advanced Disposal Services Inc alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADSW. Barclays PLC cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

Advanced Disposal Services (NASDAQ ADSW) traded down 3.60% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 930,457 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $2.18 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. Advanced Disposal Services has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $25.71.

Advanced Disposal Services (NASDAQ:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/advanced-disposal-services-inc-adsw-rating-increased-to-strong-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, insider Steven R. Carn sold 18,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $473,369.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,998 shares of company stock worth $1,372,138.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 7,290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 60,073 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 504,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 19,290.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 73,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc is an integrated provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services operating primarily in secondary markets or under exclusive arrangements. The Company’s segments include South, East, Midwest and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had its presence in 16 states across the Midwest, South and East regions of the United States, as well as in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, served approximately 2.7 million residential customers and over 200,000 commercial and industrial (C&I) customers through its network of 90 collection operations, 72 transfer stations, 21 owned or operated recycling facilities and 39 owned or operated active landfills.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.