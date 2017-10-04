Acme United Co. (ACU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Acme United Co. (NYSEMKT:ACU) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acme United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Acme United (NYSEMKT ACU) opened at 24.00 on Monday. Acme United has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94.

Acme United (NYSEMKT:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.25). Acme United had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Acme United will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $57,060.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $57,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,342,383.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $126,640.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Acme United during the second quarter worth $144,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acme United in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Acme United in the second quarter valued at $214,000. ZPR Investment Management lifted its holdings in Acme United by 0.4% in the second quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acme United in the second quarter valued at $423,000.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation is a supplier of cutting, measuring, first aid and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. The Company operates in three segments: United States (including Asian operations), Canada and Europe. Its operations in the United States, Canada and Europe are involved in product development, marketing, sales, administrative and distribution activities.

