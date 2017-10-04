ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of ACI Worldwide worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 10,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 15,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) opened at 23.28 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 107.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.87 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Shay, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $463,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,168.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip G. Heasley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. BidaskClub lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs and supports a line of software products and services primarily focused on facilitating electronic payments. The Company also distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. Its products and services are used principally by financial institutions, retailers, billers and electronic payment processors, both in domestic and international markets.

