Accenture PLC (ACN) Position Maintained by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 64.2% during the first quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Accenture PLC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture PLC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture PLC by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monroe Bank & Trust MI grew its holdings in Accenture PLC by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 1,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Accenture PLC from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture PLC from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Accenture PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.84.

Accenture PLC (NYSE ACN) opened at 134.25 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $112.31 and a 1-year high of $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average of $125.87.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post $6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. Accenture PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.49%.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $280,522.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,804.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,073 shares of company stock worth $9,317,545. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

