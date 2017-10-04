Aberdeen Asset Management plc (ADN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aberdeen Asset Management plc (LON:ADN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 292.81 ($3.88).

A number of research firms recently commented on ADN. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 271 ($3.59) price target on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Aberdeen Asset Management plc from GBX 260 ($3.45) to GBX 285 ($3.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.98) price target on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Aberdeen Asset Management plc to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 286 ($3.79) to GBX 350 ($4.64) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on Aberdeen Asset Management plc from GBX 287 ($3.81) to GBX 302 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc (ADN) traded down 1.37% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 317.60. The company had a trading volume of 29,986,706 shares. Aberdeen Asset Management plc has a 12 month low of GBX 244.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 354.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 316.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 288.48.

Aberdeen Asset Management plc Company Profile

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset manager. The Company operates through asset management for reporting and control purposes. The Company is managed as a single asset management business, with multiple investment strategies of equities, fixed income and property, complemented by a solutions business, which provides multi asset, alternatives and quantitative investment capabilities.

