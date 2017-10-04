Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FAX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,619 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 718,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 663,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 304,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 186,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 171,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,578 shares during the last quarter.

In other Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund news, major shareholder Voya Financial, Inc. purchased 24,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24,000,000.00 per share, with a total value of $576,000,000,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FAX) opened at 5.11 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s principal investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund may also achieve incidental capital appreciation. To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund invests approximately 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Asian debt securities, Australian debt securities and New Zealand debt securities.

