AbbVie’s (ABBV) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $94.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $74.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ABBV. BidaskClub raised shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.90.

AbbVie (ABBV) opened at 89.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.50. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $90.95. AbbVie also was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 278 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 121% compared to the typical volume of 126 put options.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post $5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 62.90%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $589,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry O. Gosebruch sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,261,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,733,826.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,890 shares of company stock worth $27,187,817 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 109.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 167.2% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

