AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AAC Holdings, Inc. is a provider of inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. It provides detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient care services. AAC Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AAC Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) opened at 10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. The stock’s market capitalization is $240.60 million. AAC Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. AAC Holdings had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAC Holdings will post $0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AAC Holdings by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAC Holdings in the first quarter valued at about $1,616,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAC Holdings in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in AAC Holdings during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAC Holdings during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAC Holdings

AAC Holdings, Inc is a provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. The Company performs drug testing and diagnostics laboratory services and provides physician services to its clients. As of June 30, 2016, the Company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States, focused on delivering clinical care and treatment solutions across 1,139 beds, which includes 636 licensed detoxification beds, and 18 standalone outpatient centers.

