A V Homes, Inc. (AVHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

A V Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AV Homes, Inc. is engaged in homebuilding, land development and other real estate operations in Florida and Arizona. The company also builds homes in central Florida and Phoenix under its Joseph Carl Homes brand. It owns and operates active adult communities, including Solivita near Orlando and CantaMia near Phoenix. AV Homes, Inc., formerly known as Avatar Holdings Inc., is based in Poinciana, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of A V Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of A V Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of A V Homes (AVHI) opened at 17.15 on Monday. A V Homes has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $385.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.54.

In other A V Homes news, Director Roger Einiger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $77,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,746.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Lionel Nash bought 18,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $289,033.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 125,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,263. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in A V Homes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A V Homes by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in A V Homes by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in A V Homes by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in A V Homes by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A V Homes Company Profile

AV Homes, Inc is a homebuilder engaged in the business of homebuilding and community development in Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas. The Company is also engaged in other real estate activities, such as the operation of amenities and the sale of land for third-party development. The Company’s segments include Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas.

