A.G. Barr plc (BAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of A.G. Barr plc (BAG) traded up 1.36% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 632.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,534 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 733.13 million. A.G. Barr plc has a 12-month low of GBX 469.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 663.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 628.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 623.43.

In related news, insider John Ross Nicolson purchased 6,000 shares of A.G. Barr plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 598 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of £35,880 ($47,592.52). Also, insider Pamela Powell purchased 5,000 shares of A.G. Barr plc stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,850 ($39,594.11). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,071 shares of company stock worth $6,617,812.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Whitman Howard reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.96) price target on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a report on Monday, June 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on A.G. Barr plc from GBX 535 ($7.10) to GBX 580 ($7.69) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.02) price objective on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.95) price objective on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on A.G. Barr plc from GBX 630 ($8.36) to GBX 637 ($8.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. A.G. Barr plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 586.89 ($7.78).

About A.G. Barr plc

A.G. BARR p.l.c. is a United Kingdom-based company, which is involved in soft drinks business. The Company’s segments include carbonates, still drinks and water, and other. Its other segment includes Funkin cocktail solutions, vending machines, ice-cream and other soft drink related items, such as water cups.

