86,159 Shares in Lyon William Homes (WLH) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,159 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Lyon William Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLH. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyon William Homes by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lyon William Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 20,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lyon William Homes by 45.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 29,801 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lyon William Homes by 1,390.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lyon William Homes by 26.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lyon William Homes alerts:

WLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Lyon William Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Lyon William Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyon William Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyon William Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of Lyon William Homes (NYSE WLH) opened at 22.95 on Wednesday. Lyon William Homes has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $733.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65.

Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lyon William Homes had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $422.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyon William Homes will post $1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 8,500 shares of Lyon William Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $194,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,220.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 41,600 shares of Lyon William Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $1,012,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,751,217 shares in the company, valued at $91,342,133.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,613,072 shares of company stock worth $85,938,748 in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “86,159 Shares in Lyon William Homes (WLH) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/86159-shares-in-lyon-william-homes-wlh-acquired-by-pdt-partners-llc.html.

Lyon William Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lyon William Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyon William Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.