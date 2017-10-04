7,800 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (WING) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 200,013.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,473,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,242,000 after buying an additional 3,472,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wingstop by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,955,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,855,000 after buying an additional 533,086 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wingstop by 334.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 303,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter worth approximately $7,703,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other Wingstop news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $867,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $354,410.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,645.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,083 shares of company stock worth $1,622,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (WING) opened at 33.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $35.61.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc is franchisor and operator of restaurants that specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company operates through two segments: Franchise and Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offers its guests 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides.

