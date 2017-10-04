72,783 Shares in Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Acquired by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Nielsen N.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen N.V. by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,740,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nielsen N.V. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,112,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,660,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Nielsen N.V. by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,007,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Nielsen N.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,407,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) traded up 0.157% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.395. 412,472 shares of the company traded hands. Nielsen N.V. has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.171 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Nielsen N.V. had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nielsen N.V. will post $2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Nielsen N.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.27%.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nielsen N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen N.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

In related news, Director Karen M. Hoguet sold 18,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $726,366.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Hasker sold 20,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $899,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,312 shares of company stock worth $1,811,484 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nielsen N.V. Company Profile

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

