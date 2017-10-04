6,500 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 16,640.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388,105 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,773,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,343,000 after buying an additional 475,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,561,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,642,000 after buying an additional 217,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE FCN) opened at 36.71 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.55 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a business advisory company. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Company provides advice and services, such as restructuring (including bankruptcy), capital formation and indebtedness, interim business management, performance improvements, forensic accounting and litigation matters, international arbitrations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), antitrust and competition matters, securities litigation, electronic discovery (or e-discovery), management and retrieval of electronically stored information (ESI), reputation management and strategic communications.

