39,937 Shares in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ) Purchased by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:ESQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Esquire Financial Holdings at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,800,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings during the second quarter worth $195,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings in the second quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings in the second quarter valued at $177,000.

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ) remained flat at $16.01 during trading on Wednesday. 2,794 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company’s market cap is $117.07 million.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Esquire Financial Holdings in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

In other Esquire Financial Holdings news, Director Janet Hill purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Selig Zises purchased 11,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $167,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,518. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 58,451 shares of company stock valued at $871,280.

About Esquire Financial Holdings

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full service commercial bank engaged in serving the financial needs of the legal and small business communities on a national basis, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market.

