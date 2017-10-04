26,140 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Purchased by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Assurant by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) opened at 95.70 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.50 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average is $99.37. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Assurant had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post $5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th.

Assurant, Inc is a provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s segments include Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. Through its Global Housing segment, it provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products (multi-family housing business), and field services, valuation services and other property risk management services (mortgage solutions business).

